Turkish defense firm CTech unveils homegrown black box at UK airshow

Turkish defense firm CTech unveiled its homegrown black box at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK.

Cuneyd Firat, CEO of CTech, told Anadolu that the expo brought together important firms in aviation and offered unique opportunities to make new networks.

"While showing our experience and high-tech solutions to the world, we are excited to come together with leading companies from around the world to talk about new collaborations, and as CTech, here at the airshow, we came to tell the world about our field-proven solutions," said Firat.

Firat stated that the homegrown black box is an accident-resistant voice and mission data recorder device, ensuring the protection of recordings to survive the harshest of conditions, even underwater or in extreme heat.

In addition to the black box, CTech showcased its UfukLink-Mini line of products at the airshow, which offer reliable and uninterrupted high-speed data transfer over long distances, providing superior performance in helicopters, airplanes, and ships, among others.

CTech also displayed Scofus, a new broadband communication solution, which combines channels, such a SATCOM, RF-LOS, 4G, and 5G into a single channel, providing secure and quality bandwidth required for autonomous and semi-autonomous land, air, and sea platforms.

CTech's SecureARX Satellite Communications System, which is used under harsh conditions to meet requirements for satellite communications on mobile vehicles, was also exhibited at the event.

Additionally, the Turkish defense firm showed its SkyARX Terminal compact satellite antenna systems and the HeliARX satcom solution at the expo.







