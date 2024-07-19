CrowdStrike cybersecurity firm says its updated triggered worldwide IT outrage

As a result of the investigation regarding the global interruption in devices using Windows operating system, it was determined that the outage is linked to US based cyber-security firm CrowdStrike's software.

The disruption was not caused by a cyber-attack, the Information Technologies and Communication Authority of Türkiye announced on Friday.

"CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows related to the Falcon Sensor," the firm said in its website.

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, said on X platform his firm is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," he stressed.

He recommended customers to update their devices from the support portal while the firm will continue to provide complete and continuous updates.

"We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," he added.

He also said Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted from the outage.

Troy Hunt, a regional director in Microsoft, said on X platform that the issue is not a "Microsoft outage", it's a CrowdStrike issue impacting Microsoft PCs.

Microsoft has said on X platform that its services are seeing continuous improvements while it continues to take mitigation actions.

Microsoft also stated that its services, PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 admin center, were affected from the IT outage.

"We're closely monitoring our telemetry data to ensure this upward trend continues as our mitigation actions continue to progress," it noted.

The IT outage has affected many sectors from aviation to health and TV channels so far.









