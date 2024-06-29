Indian opposition demands probe into iPhone maker’s hiring practices

India's main opposition Congress party on Saturday demanded a probe into "discriminatory" employment practices by Foxconn - iPhone manufacturer in southern India.

"While foreign investment is crucial, it should not come at the cost of disregarding our cultural values. India is clearly important to Foxconn, which exported devices worth USD 5 billion from the country last year," Congress lawmaker Karti P. Chidambaram wrote in a letter to Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

He asked the ministry to "seek a detailed report from Foxconn on the allegation and ensure their hiring process comply with Indian laws and values."

A day earlier, Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing said: "It is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation into these claims and ensure that the rights of women employees at Foxconn Hon Hai are protected."

Indian Labor and Employment Ministry has already sought a report regarding married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant.

The ministry earlier this week said it has taken note of "various media reports" claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant.

"In light of these reports, the ministry has requested a detailed report from the Labor Department of the Tamil Nadu Government," it said.

"Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination to be made while recruiting men and women workers," the ministry added.