TURKISH DEFENSE COMPANY ASELSAN TAKES PART IN NATOS DEFENSE EXERCISES WITH ITS SHORT-RANGE AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS

Turkish defense company Aselsan takes part in NATO's defense exercises with its short-range air defense systems

Turkish defense firm Aselsan's short-range air defense systems conducted integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise with NATO countries at Ramstein Legacy 2024 in Romania.

Aselsan's systems became the first Turkish-made short-range air defense systems ever to be included in NATO's biannual defense exercise.

Aselsan said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces participated in the exercise with the firm's systems, such as the battery command and control operations center named "Hakim-Adoc/T," fire control device called "Korkut 130/135," the pedestal mounted stinger, "KMS Zıpkın," and the "Manpads" team equipment systems.

Aselsan's systems worked in tandem with German, Hungarian, and Portuguese systems by providing joint air picture sharing, engagement management, and tactical data link message transmission.

























