United States slaps sanctions on leaders of Russia software firm Kaspersky over cyber risks

The United States slapped sanctions on 12 people in leadership roles at AO Kaspersky Labs on Friday, citing cybersecurity risks a day after the Biden administration announced plans to bar the sale of the Russian company's antivirus software.

The Treasury Department did not designate Kaspersky Lab, its parent or subsidiary companies or its Chief Executive, Eugene Kaspersky. The sanctions targeted company leadership including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer, corporate communications chief and others.









