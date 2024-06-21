United States slaps sanctions on leaders of Russia software firm Kaspersky over cyber risks

 Contact Us
The United States unveiled sanctions Friday against 12 senior leaders of the Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, a day after banning the sale of its popular antivirus software on national security grounds.

Published June 21,2024
The United States slapped sanctions on 12 people in leadership roles at AO Kaspersky Labs on Friday, citing cybersecurity risks a day after the Biden administration announced plans to bar the sale of the Russian company's antivirus software.

The Treasury Department did not designate Kaspersky Lab, its parent or subsidiary companies or its Chief Executive, Eugene Kaspersky. The sanctions targeted company leadership including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer, corporate communications chief and others.