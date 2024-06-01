Bayraktar TB2 UAV marks another first in world aviation history by successfully performing autonomous barrel roll maneuver

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UAV, which has achieved significant milestones in Turkish aviation history so far, successfully performed an autonomous barrel roll maneuver during test flights, marking another first in world aviation history.

During maneuver tests, Bayraktar TB2, flying in a spiral trajectory and completing a full rotation around its axis, once again inscribed its name in world aviation history with this maneuver.

As the first and only UAV capable of performing this maneuver successfully, Bayraktar TB2 demonstrated its advanced autonomy and aerodynamic capabilities once again.

These historic moments of Bayraktar TB2 were recorded by another Bayraktar TB2 conducting test activities and by Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA returning from a munitions test in Konya.

During the test, Bayraktar TB2 attempted the autonomous barrel roll maneuver three times and successfully completed all three attempts.

The barrel roll, an important evasion maneuver for fighter jets, had never been performed by any UAV worldwide until now.





