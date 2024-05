Microsoft on Thursday pledged a $2.2 billion investment in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia to help develop the country's AI infrastructure, the tech giant said in a statement.

"Today, Microsoft announced it will invest $2.2 billion over the next four years to support Malaysia's digital transformation -- the single largest investment in its 32-year history in the country," said the statement, released as CEO Satya Nadella gave a keynote speech in Kuala Lumpur.