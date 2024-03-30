TOGG T10X has ability to identify users through facial recognition

Updated with remotely installed new software, Togg T10X users will be able to log in using facial recognition instead of manually entering a pin.

According to the statement made by TOGG, the T10X continues to add new smart features with the remotely installed new software version 1.4.0.

With the new update, more than 23,000 T10X drivers across Turkey will now be able to use applications on the vehicle's class-leading end-to-end infotainment screen in full screen and with different color themes. Users will be able to log in to the T10X using facial recognition instead of manually entering a pin.

Personalization memory in effect

With version 1.4.0, T10X screens will have a brand-new interface design, and applications will now be visible in full screen.

Users will also be able to choose different color themes for the screen background if they wish. Additionally, version 1.4.0 will start to offer profile-based personalization memory for different users using the same T10X.

Allowing the creation of four different profiles, T10X will remember customizations such as the application layout used on the home screen, mirror settings, seat position, favorite radio frequencies, etc., for each user profile.

Pre-programming cabin temperature to desired level

The 1.4.0 update also expands the shortcut menu brought onto the main screen with circular control movement on the center console, allowing users to directly access frequently used features such as climate control, sunshade, phone, screen brightness, interior lighting, and screen off based on user feedback.

With the new software, T10X users will be able to pre-program climate control settings for desired days and times and bring the cabin temperature to the programmed level before starting the journey.

If the journey does not start at the planned time, the T10X will turn off the climate control 10 minutes after the programmed time. Additionally, the 1.4.0 update will allow users to remotely access information such as battery level, tire pressure, and location via the Trumore application on their smartphones after registering their T10X.

Before being released to all T10X users, the 1.4.0 update was made available to 400 users designated as "Innovation Ambassadors" to receive initial feedback. Following this process, the new software began to be assigned to all T10Xs according to the users' delivery schedules.

Order immediately via Trumore, quick delivery without a lottery

Throughout March, Togg offers the T10X V2 long-range version with the option of zero percent interest credit for 12 months for 350,000 TL, as well as providing credit of up to 50 percent of the device price.

T10X deliveries are made immediately and without a lottery in the following days after ordering, depending on the order queue, configuration features, and related production planning. Users need to download the Trumore application, available on the App Store, Google Play, and App Gallery, and create an ID to place an order.










