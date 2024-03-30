TÜRKIYES DOMESTICALLY-DEVELOPED BAYRAKTAR TB3 SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ITS THIRD TEST FLIGHT

The Bayraktar TB3, the second prototype, successfully completed its third test flight.

The statement regarding the test was made via social media by Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Baykar.





During the flight, "Medium Altitude System Identification and Performance Test" was conducted.

The second prototype of the Bayraktar TB3 had met the sky with its first test flight just a week ago.









