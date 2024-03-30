TÜRKIYES DOMESTICALLY-DEVELOPED BAYRAKTAR TB3 SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ITS THIRD TEST FLIGHT

 Contact Us
Türkiye's domestically-developed Bayraktar TB3 successfully completes its third test flight

The second prototype of Bayraktar TB3 recently completed its third successful test flight, as announced on social media by Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board at Baykar.

Published March 30,2024
The second prototype of Baykar's domestically and originally developed Bayraktar TB3 has successfully completed its third test flight.

During the flight, "Medium Altitude System Identification and Performance Test" was conducted.

The second prototype of the Bayraktar TB3 had met the sky with its first test flight just a week ago.