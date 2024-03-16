A dynamic week in the field of artificial intelligence: ChatGPT becomes a robot, "Grok" is introduced

As ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, starts showcasing its new capabilities, the interest in artificial intelligence products continues to grow each day. Not only ChatGPT, but many leading companies in the technology world continue to release their artificial intelligence products.

X's artificial intelligence bot "Grok" will be released this week

One of the prominent figures in the race of artificial intelligence applications is the American entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns Twitter. In a legal battle with OpenAI, Musk is preparing to launch a "chatbot" named "Grok", which could be considered a competitor to ChatGPT.

Musk announced on his X social media account that xAI's "Grok" chatbot will be released this week. Musk also stated that Grok will be available as open source.

Musk noted that Grok will use a more humorous tone compared to ChatGPT, and he also mentioned that the responses will be better.

"Grok", which will be integrated into X, will be exclusively available to Premium+ members.

CHATGPT BECOMES A ROBOT

Following the partnership between OpenAI and the humanoid robot developer Figure in recent weeks, the new humanoid robot "Figure 01" was introduced with a video published on social media platforms.

In the video shared by Figure, the new humanoid robot can speak and chat just like a human thanks to artificial intelligence support.

According to the footage in the video, "Figure 01" can easily recognize and interpret all objects around it, and can perform various tasks while conversing with a human.

Figure 01, which has attracted great attention on social media platforms, has not yet been announced when it will be released.

Artificial intelligence generating artificial intelligence: Devin

Artificial intelligence applications have made significant progress not only as chatbots but also in software engineering. Cognition, considered as a productive artificial intelligence initiative, introduced the new artificial intelligence software engineer, Devin.

The Devin application can not only complete software engineering tasks autonomously but also train its own artificial intelligence models. This artificial intelligence assistant, the first of its kind, has the ability to process a simple command and convert it into a website or an artificial intelligence program.









