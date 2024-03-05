Glitches in Facebook, Instagram, Messenger frustrate users worldwide

Social media users worldwide were confronted with frustration on Tuesday as popular platforms including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram encountered widespread outages.

Users reported abrupt logouts and difficulties while trying to use the platforms.

Many users also experienced issues with the popular messaging app WhatsApp.

No official statement has yet been made from the parent company Meta.

Commenting on the situation, competing social media platform X wrote: "We know why you're all here rn (right now)."









