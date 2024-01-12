New member of Turkish armored vehicle family, PARS ALPHA, on the way

The new generation 8X8 armored combat vehicle developed within the Turkish defense industry has been named PARS ALPHA.



FNSS, one of the leading military vehicle manufacturers, is preparing for the international launch of its armored vehicle, initially identified as PARS X.



The new member of the PARS vehicle family has been named PARS ALPHA. The launch of the next-generation armored combat vehicle will take place at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for February 4-8.



PARS ALPHA will be presented to the public for the first time at this event.



PARS ALPHA, equipped with advanced mission systems, will differentiate itself with high mobility, speed, and protection levels for its users.



The features of PARS ALPHA will make it a competitive option in the international markets.