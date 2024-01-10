Turkish-made engine equipped AKSUNGUR UAV successfully complete 41-hour flight

 Contact Us
TUSAŞ took to their social media account to share the news of AKSUNGUR's latest achievement. The domestically produced UAV, developed by TUSAŞ using local and national capabilities, successfully completed a 41-hour flight powered by the national engine TEI-PD170. This marks another milestone for the impressive AKSUNGUR.

Published January 10,2024
TUSAŞ's social media account shared excerpts from the 41-hour flight with the hashtag "41 times mashallah" related to the subject.