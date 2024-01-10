Turkish-made engine equipped AKSUNGUR UAV successfully complete 41-hour flight

In a post made on TUSAŞ's social media account, it was announced that AKSUNGUR successfully completed a 41-hour flight with the national engine TEI-PD170.



The domestically produced AKSUNGUR UAV, developed with local and national capabilities by TUSAŞ, has achieved another milestone.



This time, the AKSUNGUR UAV accomplished a 41-hour flight with the national engine TEI-PD170 developed by TUSAŞ Motor Sanayii.



TUSAŞ's social media account shared excerpts from the 41-hour flight with the hashtag "41 times mashallah" related to the subject.









