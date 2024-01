First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission: live stream

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century blasted off early Monday -- but this time, private industry is leading the charge.

A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander, with touchdown scheduled for mid-February.