Turkish e-commerce giant Trendyol becomes official partner of 2024 Olympic Games

Türkiye-based e-commerce giant Trendyol announced Wednesday that it became an official partner of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The deal makes the company the first Turkish partner of an Olympic Games as an "E-Commerce Services Partner."

It includes providing special merchandise made by Turkish manufacturers for the multi-sport event, ranging from t-shirts to accessories, readily available to be purchased on the company's mobile app with shipping to select countries.

"We will contribute our efforts for the recognition of Turkish made products," said the head of the firm, Caglayan Cetin.

"We believe the International Olympic Committee to be an invaluable organization that plays an important role in promoting the importance and development of sports worldwide," he added.

The 2024 Summer Games will be held July 26 to Aug. 11.













