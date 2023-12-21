News Tech Social media platform X back online after global outage

The widely used social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, encountered a worldwide disruption on Thursday where users were temporarily unable to view their timelines. Many individuals turned to Downdetector, a website that monitors online disruptions, to register complaints about the app and website.

DPA TECH Published December 21,2023

Almost 4,000 outage reports had been made to the site at 0600 GMT.



Some users attempting to log into their X accounts found their timelines empty, with the home page displaying only the message: "Welcome to X!"



However, users were still be able to post tweets, with the hashtag #TwitterDown starting to trend on the site within minutes of reports of the outages emerging, although those tweets could not been seen.



The outage lasted around 45 minutes before user timelines began to show as normal.



Billionaire Elon Musk took over the platform in a $44 billion dollar deal in October last year.









