ASELSANS YENER GPR SYSTEM A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN MINE AND IED DETECTION | YENER COULD SAVE LIVES IN MINEFIELDS AND IED-PRONE AREAS

ASELSAN's YENER GPR system a major step forward in mine and IED detection | YENER could save lives in minefields and IED-prone areas

ASELSAN has developed Ground Penetrating Radar (YENER) for the detection and identification of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

YENER is designed to operate both while the platform it is connected to is in motion or stationary. It can be used in conjunction with the GERGEDAN AMMTS Mixer and Dull System and can be integrated into armoured vehicles or unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Key Operational Features:

Operates while the platform is moving or stationary

Compatible with Gergedan-AMMTS Mixer and Dull system

Works in conjunction with an Integrated EMI Sensor

Remote command capability

Automatic calibration for different soil regions

Detects and identifies metal and non-metal mines and IED targets

Platform-specific modular design

Technical Specifications:

Ultra Wideband operation

MIMO antenna array structure

High-resolution 2D & 3D imaging

Integration with unmanned ground vehicles

Integration with armored vehicles

Detection capabilities for various target types including improvised explosive devices, metal mines, plastic mines, and more

Ability to detect multiple targets simultaneously

Synthetic aperture (SAR) capability

YENER is a cutting-edge technology developed to enhance mine and IED detection and identification, offering advanced features and adaptability to different platforms.









