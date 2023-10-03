ASELSANS YENER GPR SYSTEM A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN MINE AND IED DETECTION | YENER COULD SAVE LIVES IN MINEFIELDS AND IED-PRONE AREAS

ASELSAN has developed Ground Penetrating Radar (YENER) for the detection and identification of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
YENER is designed to operate both while the platform it is connected to is in motion or stationary. It can be used in conjunction with the GERGEDAN AMMTS Mixer and Dull System and can be integrated into armoured vehicles or unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).
Operates while the platform is moving or stationary
Compatible with Gergedan-AMMTS Mixer and Dull system
Works in conjunction with an Integrated EMI Sensor
Remote command capability
Automatic calibration for different soil regions
Detects and identifies metal and non-metal mines and IED targets
Platform-specific modular design
Ultra Wideband operation
MIMO antenna array structure
High-resolution 2D & 3D imaging
Integration with unmanned ground vehicles
Integration with armored vehicles
Detection capabilities for various target types including improvised explosive devices, metal mines, plastic mines, and more
Ability to detect multiple targets simultaneously
Synthetic aperture (SAR) capability
YENER is a cutting-edge technology developed to enhance mine and IED detection and identification, offering advanced features and adaptability to different platforms.