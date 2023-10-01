Cyberattack crashes British royal family website

The website of the British royal family was temporarily disabled by a cyberattack on Sunday, dpa has learned from Buckingham Palace sources.



The internet presence of Britain's royals was the target of a denial-of-service attack, in which requests from a large number of computers bombard a website in an effort to overwhelm it.



The attack, which took place in the morning, was successfully repelled by IT experts, the sources said, and by early afternoon the royal.uk website was available again.



At no time did the website and its content full under the control of the attackers, according to the sources. It was initially unclear who might have been behind the cyberattack.









