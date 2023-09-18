New iOS update available now for millions of iPhones

Millions of iPhone owners worldwide will receive the free iOS update today. The iOS 17 update from Apple introduces several significant changes, including new Contact Posters for phone calls, AirDrop improvements, and a StandBy full-screen mode for charging. Additionally, iOS 17 includes the latest security patches, making it crucial for users to update their devices promptly to maintain security.

Before installing the update, users should ensure their iPhone is prepared. Backing up data, such as photos and videos, is essential in case of any issues during the update.



Additionally, users should make sure they have sufficient storage space available, as iOS updates can be up to 10GB in size. A minimum of 50% battery life is required to download the update, and at least 20% is necessary for installation. To accommodate the large iOS update, users should connect to a Wi-Fi network.







