Apple to update iPhone 12 due to radiation

Jean-Noel Barrot stated that Apple will provide a software update for users in the country in the coming days.In France, iPhone 12 sales were halted after a regulator detected excessive electromagnetic radiation.

Apple was asked to resolve the issue.

The company stated that the new update will only apply to users in France where a specific test protocol exists.

The American tech giant claimed that the radiation findings were a result of this testing initiative and that there is "no safety concern."

The iPhone 12 smartphone was first released in September 2020 and is still sold worldwide.