 Contact Us
News Tech Apple to update iPhone 12 due to radiation

Apple to update iPhone 12 due to radiation

Apple is set to make updates to its iPhone 12 model in response to radiation concerns raised in France, according to the country's Minister of Digitalization and Telecommunications.

Agencies and A News TECH
Published September 18,2023
Subscribe
APPLE TO UPDATE IPHONE 12 DUE TO RADIATION

Jean-Noel Barrot stated that Apple will provide a software update for users in the country in the coming days.In France, iPhone 12 sales were halted after a regulator detected excessive electromagnetic radiation.
Apple was asked to resolve the issue.

The company stated that the new update will only apply to users in France where a specific test protocol exists.

The American tech giant claimed that the radiation findings were a result of this testing initiative and that there is "no safety concern."

The iPhone 12 smartphone was first released in September 2020 and is still sold worldwide.