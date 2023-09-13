Apple announces release date for operating system | iOS 17 to be available for public download on September 18

Apple has announced that iOS 17 will be available for public download on September 18th. This update introduces several new features, including Live Voicemail, StandBy mode, a new Journal app, and more.



Additionally, iPadOS 17 will also be released on the same day, bringing new widget interaction options and lock screen personalization features for iPad users.



iOS 17 offers customizable stickers, Contact Posters, improvements to autocorrect and voice transcription, and the ability to activate Siri without saying "hey" first.



The Live Voicemail feature displays a live transcript as a voicemail is being recorded. StandBy mode turns the iPhone into a bedside clock when placed on its side.



NameDrop simplifies sharing contact information through AirDrop, allowing two iPhone devices to exchange contact details by bringing them close together. It's worth noting that some iOS 17 features may not be available in all countries or regions.



The compatibility for iOS 17 is limited to iPhone models with the A12 Bionic chip or newer, starting with the iPhone XR and XS. You can check which iPhone models are compatible on Apple's website and find a full list of features and updates in the release notes.









