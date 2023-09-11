Breakthrough AI: Meta to unleash powerful language model in 2024

Llama 2 emerged to compete with Meta's open-source artificial intelligence language model released in July and OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the system, whose details are still evolving, will help other companies create services that generate complex text, analyses, and outputs.

The report also noted that Meta is expected to begin training the new artificial intelligence system, known as the Large Language Model, in early 2024.

Since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT at the end of last year, businesses and organizations have been flocking to the artificial intelligence market.