Apple, Facebook, TikTok among six firms facing stricter EU rules

AFP
Published September 06,2023
The world's biggest digital giants -- including Apple, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance -- will face the toughest ever EU curbs on how they do business, according to a list published Wednesday.

The European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust body, named 22 "core platform" services belonging to six US tech behemoths -- Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft -- and China's ByteDance.

The services included Apple's App Store; Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; Google's YouTube video platform and Chrome browser, as well as Apple's Safari.