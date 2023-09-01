Elon Musk: Voice and video calls now in X, formerly Twitter

Musk noted that the feature will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android operating system, as well as Mac and personal computers, and he mentioned that a phone number will not be required for this service.

However, Musk did not specify a launch date for this feature.

This announcement comes at a time when Musk is competing with Mark Zuckerberg's META, the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Yet, cybersecurity experts have expressed concerns about security issues if X were to implement this new feature, particularly after Musk hinted at removing the "blocking" function from all areas of the platform, apart from direct messaging.

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, stated to Daily Mail that the introduction of video and voice messaging, if not properly implemented, could potentially lead to a wave of spam and unwanted calls.

Moore further commented to the press, "It seems Musk is once again thinking ahead..."