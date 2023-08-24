UK to host 1st global summit on AI safety in November

The UK will host the first global AI (artificial intelligence) summit in November to explore and build consensus on rapid international action to advance safety at the frontier of AI technology, the government announced on Thursday.

Leading AI companies and experts are expected to gather for the summit to discuss the development and safe use of AI technology.

"To fully embrace the extraordinary opportunities of artificial intelligence, we must grip and tackle the risks to ensure it develops safely in the years ahead," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The summit will take place on Nov. 1-2 in Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, one of the birthplaces of computer science.

"With the combined strength of our international partners, thriving AI industry, and expert academic community, we can secure the rapid international action we need for the safe and responsible development of AI around the world," added the premier.

The statement noted that the summit will build on ongoing work at international forums, including the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), Council of Europe, and the UN, as well as the recently agreed G7 Hiroshima AI Process.

"No country will be untouched by AI, and no country alone will solve the challenges posed by this technology. In our interconnected world, we must have an international approach," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The announcement came after the UK government in early August unveiled a plan to allocate £13 million ($16.4 million) to transform healthcare research through AI.

Earlier, the government said that the UK's departure from the EU allows the country "to act more quickly and agilely in response to this rapidly changing market."