Two critical updates to Whatsapp: HD photo and screen sharing

The announcement of the new feature came from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and signaled a significant leap in the capabilities of the application.

WhatsApp's HD photo sharing will allow users to send and receive photos in the best quality, eliminating pixelated images.

DATA USAGE:

With larger images come the need for more data and memory usage. However, WhatsApp addressed user concerns in this regard.

It was revealed that the app defaults to a "Standard" quality setting for every image sent, prioritizing efficient data usage.

For the full HD experience, users can toggle the "HD" option at the top of the screen while attaching photos to their messages.

The app announced that it will also offer a groundbreaking feature called "Screen Sharing."

This addition will enable users to share a live view of their screen during calls, while working on documents, browsing photos, planning a trip, or providing technical support.

This feature aligns WhatsApp with popular video applications like Zoom and Google Meet, making interactions more dynamic and engaging.