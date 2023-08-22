The Utilization of TOGG by a Businessman from Konya in Georgia Draws Considerable Attention

A few days ago, during a vacation to Georgia with his family, SEOART Founder Oktay Çomak attracted attention from both Turks and Georgians when they noticed his Togg. They gathered around the vehicle, examining it with great interest. These images of the Togg garnered widespread attention on social media and news websites.

In the footage, Turks gathered around the vehicle can be heard praising the Togg with words like "Pride of our country," "Source of pride," and "Even with a license plate from Konya."

Businessman Oktay Çomak stated that he applied for the Togg in March. He mentioned that he received the vehicle in July, and he mentioned, "I've spent a very enjoyable and pleasant 2 months with the Togg. It's already a technological car. I'm also involved with technology, and due to my work, I keep track of all technological developments. So, for me, spending time in the car eventually feels like spending time at home."

Highlighting the vehicle's comfort and low fuel consumption, Çomak also said, "Now, I'm even installing a charging station at my own house, hoping for it to become more affordable. I haven't had any issues with charging stations. Thanks to mobile applications, we can easily access most of the stations. We also look at Togg's own app. We've covered 5,000 kilometers with the Togg. The vehicle attracts attention everywhere. If people are nearby, they want to touch it, feel it, take pictures with it, and even take a test drive. If they're close, they definitely want to engage with it somehow. If we're parked or moving short distances, sometimes people even accompany us on the road."

Regarding the attention the Togg received in Georgia, Çomak described the situation as follows: "The atmosphere that formed in Georgia was quite coincidental and natural. When we parked the car in a spot to have a meal, we noticed a few people coming towards us. While we thought they might just look and take photos, as soon as we got out of the car, a lot of people gathered around us instantly. There was a group of Turks passing by, they saw it. After them, Georgians came. Georgians are familiar with the term 'Turkish car,' and they are also familiar with the Togg. They came over, looked, and took pictures. Suddenly, a crowd surrounded us. We stepped back and watched."