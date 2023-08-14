Revolutionizing diabetes care: AI-powered eye scan detects nerve damage

 Contact Us
Pioneering researchers from the University of Liverpool and Manchester Metropolitan University are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform diabetes care. Their cutting-edge device employs AI to conduct non-invasive scans of the eyes, specifically targeting nerve damage, a significant complication arising from diabetes.

Published August 14,2023
Artificial intelligence (AI), which frequently makes headlines in almost every field, continues to add new achievements in the realm of healthcare as well.

Scientists from the University of Liverpool and Manchester Metropolitan University are working on a test that utilizes artificial intelligence to detect a significant complication of diabetes.

The device, enhanced with AI, will scan the front part of the eyes to examine nerve damage, thereby enabling the detection of diabetes. The research is ongoing.