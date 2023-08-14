Price reduction from Tesla ;Tesla prices drops in the Chinese market

Tesla announced that it has reduced the selling prices of the long-range and performance versions of the Model Y in China.

Tesla has lowered the starting prices of both models by 14,000 yuan ($1,934.58). The starting price of the Model Y Long Range has seen a 4.5% decrease to 299,900 yuan, while the starting price of the Model Y Performance has experienced a 3.8% decrease to 349,900 yuan.

Additionally, Tesla also mentioned that it will provide a 8,000 yuan insurance subsidy for those purchasing entry-level, rear-wheel-drive versions of the Model 3 between August 14 and September 30.