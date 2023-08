The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has been awarded petroleum exploration licenses for five fields situated in different provinces.



The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, through the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs, has officially announced this decision in the Official Gazette.



Consequently, TPAO has been granted a 5-year license for oil exploration in five specific fields located within the provinces of Siirt, Şırnak, Amasya, and Samsun.