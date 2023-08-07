Bayraktar Akıncı TIHA a opens doors to new defense exports

The export success achieved by the Turkish defense industry in national unmanned aerial vehicles TIHA is bringing forth new opportunities.

Recently, Baykar signed an export and cooperation agreement for the Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense. This signature has been recorded as the largest defense and aviation export agreement in the history of the Republic of Türkiye.

With the Bayraktar AKINCI agreement, numerous export opportunities have been opened for Turkish defense industry companies to Saudi Arabia.

According to the information received, following this agreement, a ceremony for the Localization of TİHA Manufacturing was held in Riyadh under the auspices of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense. During the ceremony, Baykar, ASELSAN, and Roketsan entered into new agreements with companies in Saudi Arabia.

Baykar has signed cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) for local production and technology transfer. Similarly, ASELSAN and Roketsan have entered into agreements with the NCMS company, which focuses on localizing technology in the country based on their respective capabilities.

During the ceremony, attended by high-level state officials from Saudi Arabia and company representatives, including the President of the Presidency of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün, the agreements were signed by Baykar's CEO Haluk Bayraktar, ASELSAN's CEO Ahmet Akyol, and Roketsan's CEO Murat İkinci.