Google changing security settings to remove unwanted images

Updates in google policies regarding personal explicit images allow users to easily remove unauthorized and explicit images they don't wish to appear in searches.

This update signifies that even in cases where an individual has created explicit content and uploaded it to a website, but no longer wishes it to appear in searches, they can request Google to remove that content from search results.

The forms used to submit requests have also been streamlined for simplicity.

The policy does not currently apply to images that users are actively monetizing.

The policy also applies to websites containing personal information.

Additionally, Google will introduce a new control panel initially available in English within the United States, allowing users to view search results displaying their contact information. This will enable users to swiftly request the removal of these results from Google.

The tool will also send a notification when new results containing a user's information appear in searches.

A new blurring setting in SafeSearch will also be applied by default in Google searches for users who do not have SafeSearch filtering enabled.

Google initially announced this protection in February and it will be globally available in August."









