 Contact Us
News Tech Instagram takes steps to address AI-generated misinformation

Instagram takes steps to address AI-generated misinformation

Agencies and A News TECH
Published August 01,2023
Subscribe
INSTAGRAM TAKES STEPS TO ADDRESS AI-GENERATED MISINFORMATION

Artificial intelligence can sometimes generate misinformation, leading users to receive incorrect information.

To prevent this, Instagram will now include the statement "Content produced or edited with artificial intelligence" in AI-generated content to help users easily identify the source of the shared content and consider the possibility of misinformation.

Additionally, Instagram continues to work on developing its own artificial intelligence model called Llama 2 language model to introduce productive AI tools within the platform.