New regulation requires permits for electric vehicle charging stations in Türkiye

According to the regulation that includes changes in the Workplace Opening and Operating Permits, standalone electric vehicle charging stations to be established in parcels designated as "electric vehicle charging station area" will require a workplace opening and operating permit.

For electric vehicle charging stations to be established and operated in other workplaces and collective buildings, the competent authorities will make the site selection and issue an activity permit. For the stations where site selection and activity permit are issued, no separate workplace opening and operating permit will be required.

Workplace opening and operating permits and site selection and activity permits for electric vehicle charging stations will be issued by metropolitan municipalities in metropolitan cities.

An amount of 50 Turkish Lira per square meter in metropolitan cities and 25 Turkish Lira in other areas will be charged.

Standalone electric vehicle charging stations operated with workplace opening and operating permits may include administrative buildings, restrooms, markets, tea rooms, chapels, kiosks, cafes, cafeterias, auto electric, tire repair, and car wash facilities.

The total area used for the electric vehicle charging station area and areas used for station purposes will be subject to a fee of 50 Turkish Lira per square meter in metropolitan cities and 25 Turkish Lira in other areas.

These amounts will be increased based on the revaluation rate determined in accordance with the provisions of the Tax Procedure Law, starting from the beginning of each calendar year. Apart from this fee, no other fees or charges can be collected for the stations.