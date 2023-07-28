NETFLIXS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE JOB LISTING STIRS UP HOLLYWOOD

In the US, the Hollywood associations, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), are on strike demanding better wages and job security against artificial intelligence. Amidst the strike happening for the first time in 63 years, Netflix released a controversial job listing.

The new position is for joining the Machine Learning Platform team at Netflix, which manages the algorithm that helps viewers choose new programs to watch. The offer of up to $900,000 per year for the position further fueled the anger.

Another open listing for a product manager in the Machine Learning Platform team states that the prospective employee will "gather feedback and understand user needs" and eventually assist in making investment decisions.

Netflix refrained from commenting on the job listings but had previously stated that artificial intelligence would not replace the creative process.