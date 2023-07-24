ELON MUSK TO CHANGE TWITTERS LOGO

Musk, in a tweet from his Twitter account, used the expression "We are saying goodbye to the Twitter brand and all the birds little by little."

In another tweet, he shared an image of the new logo for Twitter, saying, "If a good X logo gets shared tonight, we will launch it worldwide tomorrow. Like this X."

As the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk acquired Twitter in October and has since made radical changes. For example, earlier this year, Elon Musk temporarily changed Twitter's logo to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency's dog logo.