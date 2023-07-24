ASELSAN to harness the power of the wind

ASELSAN will share its capabilities in communication, air defense, avionics, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radar, and unmanned systems with domestic and foreign visitors at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023), which will be held in Istanbul from July 25 to 28. The company will also showcase its technologies in the civil sectors, especially in energy, transportation, and healthcare.

Among the areas of focus for ASELSAN, which has been working on critical infrastructure to end technological dependency in the field of renewable energy, are wind turbines.

ASELSAN will employ the generators, power converters, control system software, and the SCADA system it has developed through its 45 years of experience and expertise in the military sector, for the production of wind turbines.

In the second half of 2024, the installation of wind turbines is planned to happen in Alaçatı.

ASELSAN, having developed critical components (generator, power converter, control system softwares, and the SCADA system) for Türkiye's first domestic 4.3-megawatt wind turbine, will install and commission two wind turbines at the Alaçatı Wind Energy Power Plant (WEP) site under the contract signed with Elektrik Üretim AŞ. These turbines will have a tower height of 100 meters and a rotor diameter of 136 meters.

Besides being the first domestic product at this power level, these turbines will achieve the highest domestic content rate ever in Türkiye, thanks to the use of locally developed products and components from the domestic supply chain.

As part of the project, several wind turbine components, which were not previously produced domestically in Türkiye, have been started to be manufactured locally through ASELSAN and the established supply chain. The prototype productions of the generator and power converter, developed by ASELSAN engineers, have been completed, and their testing will take place in the megawatt-level power electronics test laboratory, which is being installed by the company. This ongoing test laboratory will be Türkiye's first at this power level and will also be capable of conducting tests for motors and drivers used in military platforms.

ASELSAN, focusing on renewable energy, is also developing power electronics components suitable for solar energy plants, with various capacities of inverters and energy storage systems. Additionally, the company provides the SCADA systems with solutions tailored to the areas of oil, natural gas, wind, and solar energy.