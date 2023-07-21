GÖKSUR: The air defense system that could put Türkiye at forefront of defense technology

The Turkish defense industry is developing a groundbreaking close-in air defense system that experts believe could be the most successful of its kind in the world. The system, called GÖKSUR, is designed to counter a wide range of airborne threats, including anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, drones, warplanes, and helicopters.



Amidst preparations for IDEF 2023 and recent cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Turkish defense industry is experiencing a highly active period. However, it is crucial to highlight the critical work being carried out within the country, such as the development of ASELSAN's GÖKSUR close air defense missile system.



GÖKSUR is based on the Bozdoğan missile and equipped with the AESA radar system. It can operate independently of a ship's sensors, making it versatile and capable of adapting to various ship infrastructures. The system is also able to autonomously correct its course based on target tracking data, making it effective against agile anti-ship missiles.



Kozan Selçuk Erkan, a maritime and defense specialist, believes that GÖKSUR has the potential to be the most successful close air defense system in the world. He points to the system's advanced capabilities and local production as key factors that will contribute to its success.



Erkan also notes that the introduction of GÖKSUR will be a significant milestone for the Turkish Navy. The system will provide the Navy with a much-needed layer of air defense, making it more difficult for enemy forces to attack Turkish ships.



In light of the frequent threats posed by aircraft, missiles, bombs, and drone attacks, the effectiveness of GÖKSUR is paramount. If a threat were to surpass GÖKSUR's defense, it would signal a hit on the ship. Erkan praises the GÖKSUR system as a highly advanced and compact solution, contributing to Turkey's reputation as a prototype paradise for advanced defense technology.



The collaboration between TÜBİTAK SAGE and ASELSAN has yielded impressive results, not only producing concept products but also preparing them for market availability.



The combination of the AESA radar and other critical components makes GÖKSUR stand out as a groundbreaking close air defense system without any equivalent in the world.



GÖKSUR is scheduled to be showcased at the IDEF 2023 defense exhibition in Istanbul. The exhibition will be held from 25-28 July 2023. GÖKSUR is expected to be a major attraction at the exhibition, and it is likely to generate a great deal of interest from potential customers.



