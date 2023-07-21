Brazilian aviation company embraer to build electric flying taxi factory

A Brazilian aviation company will establish an electric flying taxi factory.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has announced plans to build a factory near Sao Paulo to produce electric flying taxis. The flying taxis are expected to take to the skies from 2026 onwards.

The flying taxis, which are planned to be manufactured by the company's subsidiary Eve, resemble a small six-passenger capacity helicopter.

The estimated cost per person for travel with this vehicle is between 50 to 100 dollars.

The company has already stated that it has received approximately 3,000 orders for air taxis.

The company hopes to unveil a prototype later this year. U. S. regulatory authorities had previously issued a forecast, expecting flying taxis to be in the sky by 2025.

These vertical take-off and landing vehicles do not require a runway and can travel long distances like airplanes. It is expected that electric motors will reduce noise and pollution compared to standard aircraft.

Such vehicles are said to help reduce traffic congestion in crowded cities without imposing significant costs on customers. They are also seen as an alternative in cargo transportation.

The factory is planned to be established in Taubaté, located 140 kilometers away from Sao Paulo, the economic capital of Brazil.

The passenger vehicles, resembling unmanned aerial vehicles, will first be used in taxi fleets.

Initial flights will be piloted, but the company has also revealed plans for pilotless flights in the future.

The vehicles will be 100% electric and emit no carbon emissions.