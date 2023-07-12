Elon Musk forms new firm xAI to understand 'true nature' of universe

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced Wednesday the formation of his new company, xAI, with the goal of comprehending "the true nature" of the universe.

The company said in a statement on its website that people can meet its team and ask questions in a Twitter Spaces chat that will be held on Friday.

"We have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto," the team said in the statement.

"We have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4," it added.

Musk in March was a number of tech experts that called in an open letter for a pause on artificial intelligence (AI) experiments and systems, citing risks to society and humanity.

He is the CEO of American spacecraft manufacturer and satellite communications firm SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla.