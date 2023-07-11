Meta unveils upcoming changes to its new app Threads

The current version of Threads presents users with a mix of recommended content and posts from their followed accounts. However, upcoming changes will limit users to seeing only the chronological posts of the accounts they follow. This change aligns with a similar option available on Twitter.



Experts suggest that Threads has been attracting users who are dissatisfied with recent changes on Twitter. Since its launch last week, the app has gained over 100 million followers. Initially introduced as a starter product, Threads is set to receive new features in the future.

Threads operates in conjunction with Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has hinted at potential changes to the timeline, which displays shared content.



" Additional features that may be added to Threads include post-editing, translation options for posts, and simplified account switching between different Threads accounts," Mosseri said in a statement while announcing that they are working on enabling online posting capabilities.

Currently, the Threads timeline can be accessed via Threads.net, but posting is limited to the app. The app currently lacks a search function. Another notable aspect is that a Threads profile can be entirely deleted when the associated Instagram account is deleted. However, the company has declared that they are actively addressing this issue.







