Tiktok establishes Youth Council to foster a safer platform for teenagers

TikTok has introduced a global "Youth Council" as part of its ongoing efforts to create a safer platform for its younger users. The company believes that listening to the experiences of teenagers is crucial in building a safe environment for them and their families.



Julie de Bailliencourt, TikTok's global head of product policy, stated that involving teens helps in designing effective safety solutions that meet the needs of the community and strengthens TikTok's partnership with caregivers.



The platform has faced criticism for its impact on teenagers, with a recent study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate revealing that TikTok exposed young users to potentially harmful content every 39 seconds on average.



Some users received recommendations related to suicide within just over two and a half minutes of joining the app.



To address these concerns, TikTok implemented screen time limits for users under 18, collaborating with the Boston Children's Hospital Digital Wellness Lab to establish a 60-minute limit.



The time limits are passcode-protected, allowing parents and guardians to monitor their children's screen time and make decisions accordingly. TikTok reported that nearly three-quarters of teenage users have chosen to retain the 60-minute limit.



Last year, the platform introduced a content filtration tool, granting users more control over the types of videos shown in their algorithmic recommendations.



In an update, TikTok announced that the filter feature will now be accessible through Family Pairing, enabling adults to link their account with their child's account.



TikTok has faced scrutiny from U.S. officials, leading to its ban on government devices and potential total ban in the country.



Concerns about privacy and cybersecurity have been raised due to the app's Chinese ownership. TikTok, owned by Bytedance, maintains that it does not and will not share data with the Chinese government.











