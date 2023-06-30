Apple Vision Pro would sell separately an almost essential accessory to use it

The guys from Cupertino were willing to blow up the current market for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) viewers with the Apple Vision Pro, a device that mixes both worlds to create a unique Mixed Reality (MR) device.

At the very moment that the company officially presented its new product, we could see that they were aiming very high, enough, to surpass the current headsets of the competition in every possible aspect.

Such a move was enthusiastically accepted by fans of the company founded by Steve Jobs. But that excitement faded a bit as soon as the device's retail price was revealed: $3,499 USD.

It has already been listed the ridiculous amount of things that anyone could buy in other circumstances with that considerable sum of money.

But now a new report has emerged suggesting that the Cupertino boys may actually be about to apply a classic move in their sales policies, in which while there is a base sale price for their products, that rarely ends up being the bill that the user pays when they purchase the device in turn.

The Apple Vision Pro tether would be sold separately

According to a report by renowned Bloomberg whistleblower and reporter Mark Gurman, the most important accessory for the Apple Vision Pro could be sold separately: the head strap.

Everything suggests so far that the device would have some system to be able to use it. But those who had the opportunity to use the visor in the event assure that it became quite tiring due to the weight after a short time of using it.

This fastening strap would make the experience much more comfortable and therefore would increase the resistance period of the user before it became uncomfortable to use the device.

So far Apple has not confirmed the official weight of its Vision Pro, but all the first impression reviews unanimously point out that it is a really heavy gadget.

In its keynote, the company made special emphasis that the viewer would have a cost that would start at USD $3,499. So everything leads us to assume that this strap would necessarily increase the final cost of our purchase.

For reference, today buying a tenth generation iPad with all its accessories can raise its final cost to almost triple what its initial price is worth. So that metric is likely to be repeated here with this new product.

The Vision Pro would be Apple's first step into the Mixed Reality market, which is expected to grow in the coming years. The company would also be working on lighter and more discreet augmented reality glasses, which could arrive in 2025.