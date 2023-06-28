List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp from July 1

Popular messaging application WhatsApp will stop working on certain mobile phones on July 1.

You will be affected if you have a mobile phone that is more than 6 or 7 years old, although to make it clearer, we will explain each operating system by operating system.

Here is the list of mobile devices that will no longer be able to use the application in July, so you can see if your phone model is here and so you know what to do in advance.

Cell phones that won't be able to run WhatsApp as of July

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

LG

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Resto de marcas

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 - UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Cink Five

Winko Darknight

Archos 53 Platinum

iPhone