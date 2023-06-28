List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp from July 1

Popular messaging application WhatsApp will stop working on certain mobile phones on July 1.
You will be affected if you have a mobile phone that is more than 6 or 7 years old, although to make it clearer, we will explain each operating system by operating system.
Here is the list of mobile devices that will no longer be able to use the application in July, so you can see if your phone model is here and so you know what to do in advance.
Cell phones that won't be able to run WhatsApp as of July
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X cover 2
LG
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
Resto de marcas
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 - UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Faea F1THL W8
- Wiko Cink Five
- Winko Darknight
- Archos 53 Platinum
iPhone
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S Plus