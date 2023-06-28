AERIAL SATELLITE IMAGES UNVEIL IMECES PERSPECTIVE OF TOGG TECHNOLOGY CAMPUS

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır shared a photo taken by the IMECE satellite from the Togg Technology Campus.



Minister Kacır took to his social media account to announce the successful mission of IMECE, the first domestically developed high-resolution observation satellite, since its placement in orbit.



The post by Minister Kacır features a photograph captured by the satellite from the Togg Technology Campus located in the Gemlik district of Bursa.



IMECE was launched into space during a ceremony held at TUBITAK Space on April 15. It is capable of capturing sub-meter high-resolution satellite images from anywhere on Earth without restrictions. Following the completion of in-orbit tests, IMECE will be handed over to the Air Force Command.



Placed in an orbit synchronized with the sun at an altitude of 680 kilometers, IMECE will serve Türkiye in various domains such as target identification, detection, natural disaster monitoring, defense applications, and agricultural purposes throughout its designated mission lifespan of 5 years.



The electro-optical satellite camera with sub-meter resolution, which is a first for Turkey, was developed by TUBITAK Space and integrated into IMECE. Thanks to this technologically critical camera, Turkey's requirement for high-resolution satellite imagery is now fulfilled using domestic resources.



Apart from the electro-optical camera, TUBITAK Space also designed and produced the flight computer, electric propulsion, orientation and trajectory determination, power, and communication subsystems for IMECE.



Weighing approximately 700 kilograms, the satellite is capable of capturing an area of 1000 kilometers in length and 16.73 kilometers in width in a single pass. It can download captured images to the ground station at a gross data rate of 320 megabytes per second.







