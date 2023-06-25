Video: This is how sea level has risen since 1993, according to NASA

NASA published on its website a video with a simulation of how the sea level has risen from 1993 to the present as a consequence of climate change.

"As the planet warms and polar ice melts, the global mean level of the sea increases", points out NASA in the video in which a rise of between 10 and 11 centimeters can be seen.

The visualization shows the change in global mean sea level through a porthole.

The blue mark on the ruler that appears in the simulation shows the exact measurements of the integrated data from a multi-mission ocean altimeter for climate research.

When the video is played back on an 85-inch 4K display, NASA notes, the measurement markings on the video are accurate to true scale.