Video: This is how sea level has risen since 1993, according to NASA

"As the planet warms and polar ice melts, the global mean level of the sea increases", points out NASA in the video in which a rise of between 10 and 11 centimeters can be seen.

Published June 25,2023
NASA published on its website a video with a simulation of how the sea level has risen from 1993 to the present as a consequence of climate change.

The visualization shows the change in global mean sea level through a porthole.

The blue mark on the ruler that appears in the simulation shows the exact measurements of the integrated data from a multi-mission ocean altimeter for climate research.

When the video is played back on an 85-inch 4K display, NASA notes, the measurement markings on the video are accurate to true scale.