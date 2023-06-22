MARK ZUCKERBERG ACCEPTS ELON MUSKS CHALLENGE TO A CAGE MATCH

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed Wednesday to fight Twitter owner Elon Musk in a cage match, accepting his challenge in a post on social media.

"Send Me Location," Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post, in which he shared a screenshot of a tweet where Musk said "I'm up for a cage match if he is."

Musk issued the challenge following reports suggesting that Zuckerberg might be introducing a text-based Twitter alternative named "Threads."

"I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options," Musk said on Twitter.

According to a tweet from Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge, a spokesperson for Meta has confirmed that Zuckerberg is serious about fighting Musk.

Later, Musk proposed the "Vegas Octagon" as the location, referring to the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas.

"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," he tweeted.

















