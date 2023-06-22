Japanese Suzuki and SkyDrive agree to produce flying cars in 2024

The Japanese companies Suzuki and SkyDrive have reached a collaboration agreement to produce flying cars, with the goal of starting the manufacture of these devices in the spring of 2024, the car manufacturer announced today.

Under the agreement, SkyDrive, which was positioned among the most prominent companies in the sector focused on the development of flying cars after receiving a significant investment from Toyota, will use a Suzuki plant located in the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka (center) for manufacturing, as explained in a statement.

The goal is to start producing flying vehicles "around spring 2024," the statement said, without elaborating on the terms of the deal.

The announcement takes place coinciding with the celebration in France of the 2023 Paris Air Show, between this Monday and next Sunday.

The SkyDrive flying vehicle is an electrically powered three-seater model with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

The eponymous development company was established in 2018 after four years of testing various prototypes and was placed in the media spotlight after receiving a significant investment from the automobile giant Toyota to try to achieve its ambitious goal of lighting the cauldron of the past Tokyo Olympics.

In the statement about the agreement, the president of Suzuki, Toshihiro Suzuki, said he was "excited" with this project, with which he hopes to contribute to normalizing "the use of the sky for daily transport."

The CEO of SkyDrive, Tomohiro Fukuzawa, said for his part in another statement that the team feels "grateful" for the lessons that will come out of the collaboration, which adds to others already undertaken since 2022 in other areas.