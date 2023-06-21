German newspaper Bild plans to replace 200 jobs with AI

The Bild newspaper, owned by the Axel Springer media group, plans to cut 200 jobs and replace them with artificial intelligence (AI), according to media reports in Germany.

The major German newspaper informed employees that because of the opportunities presented by AI, cuts to the editorial section will be made, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

Bild will also reduce the number of regional editions from 18 to 12.

The moves follow an announcement in February by Axel Springer's CEO, Mathias Dopfner, that the publisher was to be a purely digital media company.

AI would soon be better at the aggregation of information than human journalists, he claimed, adding that only publishers who created the best original content, including investigative journalism and original commentary, would be able to survive.











