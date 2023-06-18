New cartridge game to be released for 46-year-old console Atari 2600

After more than 30 years, Atari will release "Mr. Run and Jump" as a new cartridge game for the Atari 2600 -- a 46-year-old console.

Atari said it is "the first Atari released 2600 cartridge since the '90s and includes modern upgrades like gold-plated connectors and 30+ hours of gameplay."

The game will be the first official cartridge game for the console since 1990 and "the first time a 2600 cartridge will be launched with its modern remake," Atari wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The game will be released July 31 with the full game price of $60 as a cartridge. The enhanced version will also be released for other gaming platforms.

The Atari 2600, released in 1977, revolutionized the gaming industry with interchangeable game cartridges and immersive experiences. It became the best-selling console of its time, propelled by iconic games like Space Invaders and Pac-Man.



